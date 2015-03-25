Doncaster V Hull at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

Issam Ben Khemis in line for Doncaster debut against HullDoncaster boss Darren Ferguson could hand a debut to summer signing Issam Ben Khemis in the Carabao Cup second-round clash against Hull.Forward Andy Williams, fit again after a hamstring strain, is also pushing for a start but Ferguson will be without a number of other players.Mathieu Baudry is likely to be out until September after the Rovers boss confirmed the defender had suffered a minor setback after Achilles surgery.Luke McCullough and Alex Kiwomya are also long-term absentees but goalkeeper Ross Etheridge is making good progress from a broken ankle.Kevin Stewart and Fraizer Campbell are the latest names added to Hull's mounting injury list.The pair went off in Saturday's defeat at QPR - Stewart nine minutes into his debut after aggravating an ankle problem - and join David Marshall, Abel Hernandez, Evandro, Will Keane, Ryan Mason and Moses Odubajo in a crowded treatment room.Coach Leonid Slutsky is set to make wholesale changes to preserve players for the Championship clash with Bolton, meaning James Weir, Brian Lenihan, Greg Luer and Josh Clackstone could feature.There is also the possibility of senior debuts for midfielder Dan Batty and goalkeeper Will Mannion.

Source: PAR

