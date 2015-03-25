 
  1. Football
  2. Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster V Blackpool at Keepmoat Stadium : Match Preview

17 August 2017 07:48
As you were for Rovers against Blackpool

Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson will select from an unchanged squad for the home game against Blackpool.

Ferguson has no new injury or suspension problems following last week's win at Blackburn as Liam Mandeville and James Coppinger came through unscathed after returning from injury.

Summer signing Issam Ben Khemis, an unused substitute at Ewood Park, is still waiting for his debut, while striker Andy Williams, fit again after a hamstring strain, is pushing for a recall.

Alex Kiwomya remains a long-term absentee due to a back-related calf injury and goalkeeper Ross Etheridge is working his way back from a broken ankle.

Forward Scott Quigley is expected to be part of the Blackpool squad that heads for South Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old signed from Welsh club The New Saints this week for an initial B#35,000 and boss Gary Bowyer believes his new recruit is already match fit.

Defender Kelvin Mellor has returned to full training this week following a hamstring problem and is another option available to Bowyer.

That would leave just Jim McAlister (broken leg) on the sidelines, although Bowyer revealed he will step up his fitness work having received positive news from a specialist this week.

Source: PAR

