 
  1. Football
  2. Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster 4-1 Southend - 07-Oct-2017 : Match Report

07 October 2017 05:21
Ben Whiteman hat-trick helps Doncaster sink Southend

Ben Whiteman scored a 10-minute hat-trick to help Doncaster come from behind to beat Southend 4-1 and record their first home win in League One this season.

Southend took the lead on 38 minutes when Anthony Wordsworth headed home after Niall Mason cleared off the line for Doncaster. Wordsworth was arguably lucky to still be on the pitch after appearing to kick out at Jordan Houghton off the ball earlier in the half.

Doncaster hit back in first-half stoppage time when John Marquis poked home from close range after excellent work from Tommy Rowe.

And that equaliser laid the groundwork for Whiteman's second-half heroics.

The Sheffield United loanee scored his first after 47 minutes when he fired in after a James Coppinger free-kick hit the bar.

And after 50 minutes he extended the lead with a stunning volley from just outside the area.

By 57 minutes, Whiteman had his hat-trick when he fired home from the penalty spot after Michael Timlin fouled Alfie May.

Southend captain Anton Ferdinand was sent off after the final whistle for dissent, compounding a bad day for his side.

Source: PA

