 
  1. Football
  2. Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster 2-1 Milton Keynes Dons - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

25 November 2017 05:49
Doncaster come from behind to beat MK Dons

Doncaster came from behind to beat MK Dons at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Goals from John Marquis and Matty Blair helped Doncaster turns the tables in the second half after the visitors went in front after just three minutes through Chuks Aneke.

Rodney Kongolo missed his attempted clearance from George Williams' cross, allowing Aneke to take a touch and rifle past Ian Lawlor from the edge of the box.

Doncaster, hurting from a 3-0 mauling at Wigan in midweek, looked incredibly panicky and were unlucky to not fall further behind with Kieran Agard, Alex Gilbey and Aneke all seeing chances saved by Lawlor.

And Scott Golbourne smashed back off the inside of the post as Dons threatened to extend their advantage.

But Doncaster were a different side in the second half, spurred on by the introduction of young forward Alfie Beestin who had a hand in both of their goals.

First he headed towards goal from a corner with Marquis flicking the ball over the line on 54 minutes.

And then Beestin squared a pass to Blair who slotted through Lee Nicholls' legs from close range to complete the turnaround on 71 minutes.

Source: PA

