 
  1. Football
  2. Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster 0-3 Walsall - 21-Oct-2017 : Match Report

21 October 2017 06:09
Erhun Oztumer brace inspires Walsall win at Doncaster

A Erhun Oztumer brace saw Walsall end a six-match winless run in all competitions with a 3-0 League One victory over Doncaster Rovers.

The lively midfielder scored twice in a four-minute spell to come back to haunt Darren Ferguson, who managed him at Peterborough United.

And substitute Kieron Morris added a third late on.

It came as a shock to the system for a Doncaster side that had dominated possession in the first half.

Ben Whiteman missed a good chance but Rovers should have been ahead just before the break. Tommy Rowe hit the post with a low shot before Marquis fired the rebound wide with the goal gaping.

The hosts were punished in the second half. On 62 minutes, Tyler Roberts pinched the ball away from Joe Wright and squared to Oztumer, who slotted in from close range.

And after 66 minutes the lead was doubled when Joe Edwards found Oztumer in space to fire past Ian Lawlor.

The game was put to bed with 10 minutes remaining when Amadou Bakayoko latched onto a long clearance and slid in a pass for Morris who finished well.

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the