Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal secures Under-20 World Cup for England

11 June 2017 01:24

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Freddie Woodman grabbed the headlines in a team of heroes as England won the Under-20 World Cup by beating Venezuela in South Korea.

Paul Simpson's Young Lions were the first England side to reach a world showpiece for over half a century and they followed in the footsteps of Sir Alf Ramsey's team, who lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy in 1966.

Everton's Calvert-Lewin scored the game's only goal after 35 minutes while a second-half penalty save from Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman preserved England's 1-0 lead and ensured they became world champions.

Source: PA

