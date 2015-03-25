 
  1. Football
  2. England

Dominic Calvert-Lewin urges England U20s to finish the job against Venezuela

09 June 2017 02:24

Dominic Calvert-Lewin says England Under-20s are ready to finish the job against Venezuela on Sunday.

The Young Lions came from behind to beat Italy 3-1 on Thursday to reach the U-20 World Cup final.

They are the first England side to reach a world showpiece since Bobby Moore lifted the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley in 1966.

And Everton striker Calvert-Lewin revealed he and his team-mates are confident they can bring the silverware home from South Korea.

"It was an unbelievable performance from the boys, we're into the World Cup final and we're all over the moon," the 20-year-old told thefa.com.

"It's what we've come here to do, get to the World Cup final and hopefully we can go on to win it now.

"We've worked all year for this, coming away on international duty, it's what we've planned to do all season.

"Now we're right where we want to be, so we're just looking forward to the final now.

"We've seen that Venezuela are a good team. They've been on the other side of the draw and are going along quite nicely.

"It will definitely be a tough game but if we can bring our best performance to the party, we will be just fine."

Paul Simpson's side fell behind to Riccardo Orsolini's strike inside two minutes, but a second-half double from Dominic Solanke either side of Ademola Lookman's goal sent England through.

"The gaffer just told us to keep doing what we were doing, try to grind them down and that's exactly what we did," added Calvert-Lewin.

"We got sucker-punched early on in the first couple of minutes and it's always going to be tough against an Italian team when you're 1-0 down, but we stuck at it in the first half, ground them down and got the first goal.

"We just came into our own then, the players brought out the big performances and it was a big team performance to get the result.

"Ade was brilliant and Dom was excellent as well, but it was the team performance that won us the game and it was the best team performance that we've put together in the tournament so far."

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.