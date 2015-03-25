 
Diego Maradona and Kobe Bryant jump on Tottenham bandwagon

22 October 2017 06:21

Two famous faces were in attendance as Tottenham hammered Liverpool 4-1 at Wembley to cement third place in the Premier League.

Argentina great Diego Maradona and former NBA star Kobe Bryant were treated to a ruthless performance by Mauricio Pochettino’s side against their generous visitors.

In-form striker Harry Kane scored twice after a pre-match chat with Maradona and then presented Bryant with his own Spurs shirt as the Los Angeles Lakers legend met the players following the game.

Maradona was introduced to the crowd at half-time and held a personalised shirt aloft to the delight of the Spurs fans who are beginning to enjoy their temporary home.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

