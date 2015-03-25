Diego Lopez signs permanent deal at Espanyol

Espanyol have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Diego Lopez from AC Milan.

The former Real Madrid keeper joined the club on loan at the start of the season, and went on to make 35 appearances as Quique Sanchez Flores' men finished eighth in LaLiga.

The 35-year-old has signed a three-year deal in Spain, agreeing to a buyout clause of 50 million euros after impressing during his temporary stay.

Lopez, who was forced to act as understudy at Milan following the emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma, told Espanyol TV: "It's a very happy day. We have had a season to sign, but it has been wonderful.

"Today is the day in which I can extend my relationship with Espanyol.

"My wish was to continue here. The priority was to continue because I found myself very comfortable."

