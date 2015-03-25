 
  1. Football
  2. Espanyol

Diego Lopez signs permanent deal at Espanyol

23 May 2017 03:24

Espanyol have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Diego Lopez from AC Milan.

The former Real Madrid keeper joined the club on loan at the start of the season, and went on to make 35 appearances as Quique Sanchez Flores' men finished eighth in LaLiga.

The 35-year-old has signed a three-year deal in Spain, agreeing to a buyout clause of 50 million euros after impressing during his temporary stay.

Lopez, who was forced to act as understudy at Milan following the emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma, told Espanyol TV: "It's a very happy day. We have had a season to sign, but it has been wonderful.

"Today is the day in which I can extend my relationship with Espanyol.

"My wish was to continue here. The priority was to continue because I found myself very comfortable."

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a