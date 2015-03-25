Diego Costa's Chelsea career in numbers

Chelsea striker Diego Costa remains in exile as he holds out for a move to Atletico Madrid.

Here, we identify the key numbers around the Spain international's three years at Stamford Bridge.

28 - age

£32million - fee paid by Chelsea to Atletico Madrid in July 2014

120 - appearances for the Blues, 109 from the start

59 - goals for Chelsea

52 - Premier League goals in 89 appearances

20 - best goal return in the Premier League (in 2014-15 and 2016-17)

31 - yellow cards

1 - red card

12 - games missed through suspension

3 - Chelsea managers (Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte)

3 - major trophies won (Premier League 2014-15, 2016-17; League Cup 2014-15)

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.