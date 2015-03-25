 
  1. Football
  2. Chelsea

Diego Costa will be the talk of Chelsea's tie with Atletico Madrid

25 August 2017 07:24

Diego Costa's future will be under further scrutiny after Chelsea were drawn to face his former club Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The Premier League champions, on their return to Europe's elite competition after a single-season absence, were pitted against Atletico, Roma and Qarabag, the first Azerbaijan side to reach the group stages, in Group C at Thursday's draw in Monaco.

Costa has been an unauthorised absentee from London in recent weeks as he agitates for a move back to Atletico.

The Brazil-born Spain striker and Chelsea are in dispute about the version of events.

Chelsea say it was decided in January with Costa and his agent, Jorge Mendes, that the striker could leave in the summer. Costa, though, claims he is being forced out by head coach Antonio Conte.

The situation is complicated by a transfer embargo which prevents Atletico from registering new players until January.

Costa was playing for Atletico when Chelsea last faced them in the Champions League, in the semi-final in April 2014, and joined the Blues three months later. He scored a penalty as Atletico won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, progressing by the same score on aggregate.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was on loan at Atletico then and helped the Spanish side to the final at his parent club's expense.

Former Blues Fernando Torres and Filipe Luis are now at Atletico.

Antonio Rudiger will face his former club Roma, while the Blues must travel to Baku in November to face Qarabag.

Tottenham have the unenviable task of facing holders Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in Group H, as well as Cyprus' APOEL.

"It's a great draw," Spurs striker Harry Kane said on tottenhamhotspur.com. "You want to test yourself against the best and Real Madrid are the best at the moment."

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric will face their former club after in June helping Real become the first team in the Champions League era to win back-to-back titles.

Scottish champions Celtic are also in a challenging pool, against Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain and Anderlecht in Group B.

Manchester United, who qualified by winning the Europa League in May, received a favourable draw in Group A alongside Benfica, Basle and CSKA Moscow. United boss Jose Mourinho is seeking a win with a third club after victory in 2004 with Porto and 2010 with Inter Milan.

Manchester City will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord in Group F, while f ive-time winners Liverpool will play Spartak Moscow, Sevilla and Maribor in Group E.

It is only the second season that five clubs from one nation were in the group stage, after Spain had five representatives in 2015-16.

Teams from the same association cannot face each other in the group stage and just two groups featured non-British teams.

Juventus, runners-up in Cardiff in June, face Barcelona, Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon in Group D.

Group G features Monaco, Porto, Besiktas and Red Bull Leipzig.

The final takes place at the NSK Olimpiyskyi in Kiev on May 26, 2018.

The draw for the Europa League group stage, featuring Arsenal for the first time in 20 years, and Everton begins at 1100BST on Friday.

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.