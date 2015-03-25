Desire to win trophies behind Kyle Walker move from Tottenham to Manchester City

Kyle Walker has admitted his record-breaking move from Tottenham to Manchester City was motivated by the desire to win more silverware.

The 27-year-old became the world's most expensive defender when he completed the move for an initial £50million last week.

And Walker - in Houston preparing for Friday's pre-season derby against Manchester United - conceded his former club lacked the "edge" to succeed.

Walker told the BBC: "I know, with the players we've got and the manager we've got, that we need to start picking up silverware.

"That it what I came here for. We were a bit unfortunate at Tottenham - we made it so close in the last two seasons, it was just that sometimes we were unlucky.

"Sometimes we just didn't have that little bit of edge. But I am hoping with the players we have here, with the world-class players we have here, we will have that edge and go and lift a trophy, which is what I want to do in my career."

City's fee for Walker has the potential to rise to £53m which will eclipse the previous record for a defender paid by Paris St Germain to Chelsea for David Luiz.

But he insisted he did not feel any extra pressure to succeed given the enormous sum paid for his services by Pep Guardiola's men.

Walker added: "It is a big fee but it is nothing to do with me. I just have to play the game how I play, play the game how i have played in the last two seasons under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

"That is what has got me to where I am now. I don't need to change anything, I just need to add to it and build on it, and build on it in the right way."

Source: PA

