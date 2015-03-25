 
  1. Football
  2. Derby County

Derby V Sheff Wed at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

20 October 2017 11:19
Derby captain Richard Keogh doubtful for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Derby captain Richard Keogh is a slight concern ahead of the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender, an ever-present in the Championship this season, pulled out of training earlier this week due to a tight muscle but it is hoped he will be fit for Saturday's game.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson is available again after serving a one-match ban as the Rams defeated east midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Derby squad has been affected by a sickness bug this week but boss Gary Rowett does not think it will account for any of his players.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Glenn Loovens could make his first appearance in over two months after being sidelined with a hip problem and will be included in the squad.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is back in full training after missing the last three games due to a rib injury and could replace Joe Wildsmith in the starting line-up.

Striker Jordan Rhodes sprained his ankle in last week's defeat at Bolton and is doubtful and George Boyd has suffered an injury setback after undergoing surgery for a second time on his shoulder.

Striker Fernando Forestieri and midfielder Sam Hutchinson (both knee) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

