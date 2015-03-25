 
Derby V Reading at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

02 November 2017 08:27
Striker selection poser for Rams boss Rowett

Derby boss Gary Rowett has a decision to make on his forward line ahead of this weekend's visit of Reading.

Leading scorer Matej Vydra and David Nugent are expected to be available again following a calf injury and illness respectively but may not make an immediate return after Sam Winnall and Chris Martin impressed against Leeds in midweek.

Indeed, Winnall bagged a late brace in the 2-1 win at Elland Road to make it three goals in his last two games, having also scored the winner after coming off the bench at Norwich last weekend.

Johnny Russell should be fit after missing the trips to Norwich and Leeds with a groin strain but fellow forwards Darren Bent (hamstring) and Mason Bennett (knee) remain sidelined.

Reading will assess midfielder Joey van den Berg, who was replaced at half-time of the victory over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

Veteran forward Yann Kermorgant is fit again following pre-season surgery on a hip and groin issue, so could come into the attack ahead of teenager Sam Smith.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf), midfielder Garath McCleary (groin) and winger Callum Harriott (hamstring) continue their recovery, along with Stephen Quinn and forward Joseph Mendes, who have knee problems.

Defender Jordan Obita has been ruled out for the season after major surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Source: PAR

