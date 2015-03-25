Derby V Nottm Forest at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

Bradley Johnson banned for Derby-Forest clashDerby will be without the suspended Bradley Johnson when east midlands rivals Nottingham Forest visit Pride Park Stadium on Sunday.Johnson received his fifth yellow card of the season during the goalless draw at Cardiff prior to the international break and the midfielder will serve a one-match ban.Rams boss Gary Rowett expects to have a full squad available but changes are expected to be kept to a minimum as Derby look for a first win in five Championship games.Rowett is spoilt for attacking options and has the likes of Chris Martin, Andreas Weimann, Matej Vydra and David Nugent all vying for a recall.Forest, hoping for a first derby win in four attempts, could be boosted by the return of four players.Defender Matt Mills is available again after a one-match ban while midfielders David Vaughan and Matty Cash and forward Jamie Ward are training again following their respective injuries.Ward in particular will be eager to be involved against his former club where he spent four-and-a-half years before switching to the Reds.Forest headed into the international break by halting a three-game losing run with victory against high-flying Sheffield United but the likes of Eric Lichaj, Barrie McKay, Ben Brereton and Andreas Bouchalakis are options for manager Mark Warburton should he wish to make any changes to his team.

Source: PAR

