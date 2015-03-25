 
Derby V Ipswich at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

27 November 2017 01:50
Derby missing duo for Ipswich clash

Derby will probably be without Sam Winnall and Bradley Johnson again when Ipswich visit Pride Park.

On-loan striker Winnall has missed the last two matches due to an ankle injury while midfielder Johnson, formerly of Town's rivals Norwich, has also been absent since the draw at Fulham where he suffered a hamstring problem.

Rams boss Gary Rowett has no new problems following the weekend win at Middlesbrough which saw Derby return to the play-off places.

The likes of Johnny Russell and Chris Martin will be hoping for recalls after having to settle for places on the bench in the three matches since the international break.

Ipswich remain without Republic of Ireland forward David McGoldrick, who needed needing surgery on a deep gash to his groin suffered against Sheffield Wednesday.

Fit-again midfielders Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop could again be in contention after coming off the bench during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Defender Tommy Smith, though, continues to recover from a calf injury, while midfielder Tom Adeyemi has a hamstring problem.

Midfielders Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are unavailable following respective knee surgery.

