Derby V Hull at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

07 September 2017 04:48
Sam Winnall ready to make Derby debut

Sam Winnall could be in line to make his Derby debut when Hull visit Pride Park - but fellow new signing Maikel Kieftenbeld is not yet eligible.

Rams boss Gary Rowett said immediately after the defeat at Sheffield United that there would be changes for the next game, with the international break meaning there has been a two-week gap.

Midfielder Kieftenbeld and striker Winnall have since been added to the group while midfielders Craig Bryson and Jacob Butterfield have departed on loan. However, Derby are still waiting for confirmation from the EFL over the transfer of Kieftenbeld from Birmingham.

Rowett will assess the players returning from international duty but Darren Bent (hamstring) and Max Lowe (abdomen) remain out. He remains cautious with George Thorne and Jason Shackell following their recent returns from long injury lay-offs.

Hull's latest signings Fikayo Tomori, Jackson Irvine and Nouha Dicko are all in contention.

Teenage defender Tomori, on a season-long loan from Chelsea, plus midfielder Irvine and striker Dicko, signed for undisclosed fees from Burton and Wolves respectively, are expected to be included.

Fellow recent recruits Stephen Kingsley and Jon Toral are hoping to make their first appearances and midfielder Markus Henriksen is fit again after a foot injury.

Head coach Leonid Slutsky will make late decisions on striker Fraizer Campbell (groin), midfielder Evandro (hamstring) and defender Ondrej Mazuch (knee).

Source: PAR

