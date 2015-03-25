 
  1. Football
  2. Derby County

Derby V Burton Albion at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

30 November 2017 01:18
Derby boss Gary Rowett to check on duo's fitness

Derby will check on the fitness of Sam Winnall and Bradley Johnson ahead of the visit of neighbours Burton.

On-loan striker Winnall is trying to shake off an ankle injury while midfielder Johnson damaged a hamstring in the goalless draw at Fulham. Both players have missed the last three matches but Rams boss Gary Rowett hopes that at last one of them will be able to train this week and put themselves back in contention.

Rowett has hinted at changing his starting line up for the first time in four matches on Saturday following the home defeat to Ipswich, after which he felt his front four looked tired.

George Thorne, Johnny Russell and Chris Martin all came on as substitutes in midweek and the trio will be pushing strongly for starting places against Burton.

Former Derby defender Jake Buxton is back in contention to face his old club but the Brewers have injury problems elsewhere.

Buxton, a Ram between 2009 and 2016, has missed the last two matches with a muscle problem although Burton boss Nigel Clough will manage his return ahead of the forthcoming hectic festive schedule.

John Brayford, another ex-Derby player, Lloyd Dyer, Sean Scannell and Will Miller are all doubts with hamstring issues.

Burton-born midfielder Ben Fox, 19, could be included in the squad at Pride Park Stadium following his recent return from a loan spell at Tamworth.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.