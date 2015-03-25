 
Derby V Birmingham at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

22 September 2017 10:19
Derby duo Curtis Davies and Matej Vydra face late checks before Birmingham clash

Derby will check on Curtis Davies and Matej Vydra ahead of the visit of Birmingham.

Defender Davies and striker Vydra are nursing knocks but Rams boss Gary Rowett thinks both players should be available for the game against his former club.

Wales international midfielder Joe Ledley could be included in the squad after joining Derby on a free transfer this week.

George Thorne recently made his long-awaited return from injury but may miss out this weekend due to illness, while Max Lowe (abdomen) has trained with the under-23s this week and is making progress.

Birmingham are still waiting on Jota and Che Adams as they battle hamstring injuries, with caretaker boss Lee Carsley set to be in charge for the first time.

The pair suffered the problems at Leeds on September 12 and missed Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Preston, which cost Harry Redknapp his job.

Jason Lowe also injured his hamstring in the home loss to North End and remains a doubt as Blues look to end a run of six straight defeats.

Isaac Vassell returned against Preston from his own hamstring issue suffered last month.

Source: PAR

