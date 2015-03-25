Derby V Aston Villa at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

Derby will be without Tom Lawrence for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Aston Villa.
The Wales international is missing with an ankle problem suffered in last weekend's 3-0 win at Barnsley.
Rams boss Gary Rowett believes Lawrence could be back in action before Christmas with the injury less severe than first feared.
Johnny Russell and Sam Winnall will both be in contention to replace Lawrence having been named on the bench last time out.
Scott Hogan could be pushing for a return to the Aston Villa starting line-up.
The striker was on the bench for last weekend's goalless draw against Millwall after more than a month sidelined by a stomach problem.
Villa looked short of firepower in attack with Jonathan Kodjia and Gabby Agbonlahor sidelined.
Agbonlahor (calf) and Mile Jedinak (shoulder) are close to returning, while captain John Terry (broken foot) could be in contention before the end of the year.
