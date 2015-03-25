Derby V Aston Villa at Pride Park Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Ankle problem keeps Lawrence out of Derby's match with Aston VillaDerby will be without Tom Lawrence for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash at home to Aston Villa.The Wales international is missing with an ankle problem suffered in last weekend's 3-0 win at Barnsley.Rams boss Gary Rowett believes Lawrence could be back in action before Christmas with the injury less severe than first feared.Johnny Russell and Sam Winnall will both be in contention to replace Lawrence having been named on the bench last time out.Scott Hogan could be pushing for a return to the Aston Villa starting line-up.The striker was on the bench for last weekend's goalless draw against Millwall after more than a month sidelined by a stomach problem.Villa looked short of firepower in attack with Jonathan Kodjia and Gabby Agbonlahor sidelined.Agbonlahor (calf) and Mile Jedinak (shoulder) are close to returning, while captain John Terry (broken foot) could be in contention before the end of the year.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker