Denmark international Mathias Jorgensen focusing on Huddersfield

13 October 2017

Mathias Jorgensen has put his World Cup dream on hold as he bids to help Huddersfield show they are worthy of their place in the Premier League.

The Terriers travel to Swansea with dented pride on Saturday after being given a stark reminder of their top-flight challenge when beaten 4-0 at home by Tottenham before the international break.

"It does hurt seeing the scoresheet, 0-4, that hurts your pride every time, especially since we've done so good until now defensively," the Denmark international told a press conference.

"It was a scratch in the armour. We've had two weeks to get everything polished up and now we have to go out and show that was a fluke.

"You'll see our identity coming through at Swansea because we were lacking that a little bit in our last game.

"We'll all be incredibly eager to go out there again and show we belong in this league and that the Spurs game was a one-off."

Jorgensen, who prefers to be known by his schoolboy nickname Zanka, was an unused substitute when Denmark sealed their World Cup qualifying play-off place in Copenhagen on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Romania.

He and Terriers team-mate Jonas Lossl were also on the bench for Thursday's crucial 1-0 win in Montenegro and after securing second place in Group E, the Danes face an anxious wait to learn who their opponents will be in Tuesday's play-off draw.

"There's a lot of different challenges in that pot of 14. Everybody in Denmark is looking forward to that a lot," he added.

"When you get this far you have to expect that you reach the tournament in the summer. If you don't, it's going to be a major let down."

Huddersfield are chasing their first league win in five matches after marking their long-awaited top-flight return with victories against Crystal Palace and Newcastle in their first two.

And Jorgensen stressed his priorities lay with David Wagner's Terriers as they look to inflict on third-bottom Swansea a fourth straight league defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

"Of course club football always comes first," Jorgensen added. "That's where I focus on doing good.

"To play well for Huddersfield and make sure we as a team has success, because I know that if we do that I'll also be in contention for one of those (World Cup) spots in the summer.

"First things first. We have to do our job here in Huddersfield in order to do our job with Denmark in the play-offs and come summer, fingers crossed, we'll be there."

Source: PA

