Demarai Gray signs new Leicester contract

Winger Demarai Gray has signed a new four-year contract at Leicester.

The 21-year-old had been in talks over a fresh deal for months and has finally penned a deal until 2021, the club announced on Thursday.

Gray scored his first Premier League goal for over a year in Sunday's 2-0 win over Everton - Claude Puel's first game as Foxes manager.

Gray confirmed a deal was close earlier this week and capped the announcement by also being named in the England Under-21 squad.

He told LCFC TV: "I'm very happy. Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I'm doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training.

"As a whole, we're a good group and we have a good dressing room. Now I want to get my head down and keep kicking on for the team.

"For me personally, it's now about developing as a player and the rest will take care of itself."

Gray helped Leicester win a shock Premier League title in 2016 after signing for Â£3.5million from Birmingham that January.

But he had been frustrated with a lack of game time under former managers Claudio Ranieri and Craig Shakespeare after struggling to get past Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton.

He made just his 12th league start in 20 months on Sunday, having come off the bench 39 times - more than any other Leicester player since he joined.

