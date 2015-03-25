 
  1. Football
  2. Celtic

Demand is high as Celtic break 50,000 season ticket mark

08 June 2017 03:09

Celtic have gone through the 50,000 mark for season tickets sold for 2017-18.

Demand is high following a unique and historic treble-winning season where Brendan Rodgers' side went unbeaten domestically.

The Parkhead club have won six consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership titles and begin their quest for Champions League football next season in the qualifiers which start in mid-July.

A statement on the club's official website read: "We are delighted that so many fans want to share in this exciting season and everyone at Celtic would like to sincerely thank our season book holders for their continued commitment to the club.

"As ever, we will be doing all we can to ensure that it is another successful season."

Source: PA

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.