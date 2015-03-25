Demand is high as Celtic break 50,000 season ticket mark

Celtic have gone through the 50,000 mark for season tickets sold for 2017-18.

Demand is high following a unique and historic treble-winning season where Brendan Rodgers' side went unbeaten domestically.

The Parkhead club have won six consecutive Ladbrokes Premiership titles and begin their quest for Champions League football next season in the qualifiers which start in mid-July.

A statement on the club's official website read: "We are delighted that so many fans want to share in this exciting season and everyone at Celtic would like to sincerely thank our season book holders for their continued commitment to the club.

"As ever, we will be doing all we can to ensure that it is another successful season."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.