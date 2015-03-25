 
Deloitte confirms record £1.4billion summer spending by Premier League clubs

01 September 2017 09:24

Premier League clubs spent a record £1.4billion on players this summer, including an unprecedented £210million on transfer deadline day, according to football finance experts Deloitte.

This late flurry of spending took the league's overall outlay on players since the first transfer window in January 2003 past £10billion.

The total summer spend in England's top flight was up 23% on last year's record figure, which is already a record amount for a single season and a new milestone for a calendar year.

But with several major transfers falling through at the 11th hour on Thursday, the league's net spend was £20million less than last summer's record of £685million.

Source: PA

