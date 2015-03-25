Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia.

Tottenham midfielder Alli was shown making a middle-finger gesture which he said was aimed in jest at team-mate Kyle Walker, not the referee as had been suggested.

Here, we look at the highs and lows of Alli's career.

HIGH - After coming through the youth system at MK Dons, signs for Tottenham for a reported fee of Â£5million in February 2015 before being loaned back to the Dons for the rest of the season.

HIGH - Scores four goals during the loan spell, taking his tally for the season to 16 as MK Dons win promotion from League One.

HIGH - After coming on as a substitute, scores first goal for Spurs in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Leicester.

HIGH - Makes first start for senior England team in November 2015, scoring a superb goal in a 2-0 win over France.

HIGH/LOW - Scores a brilliant volley in a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park in January 2016, but is accused by Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew of stamping on Yohan Cabaye.

LOW - Fortunate to escape with just a yellow card for kicking Fiorentina's Nenad Tomovic during a Europa League tie in February 2016.

HIGH - Named PFA young player of the year in April 2016.

LOW - Banned by the Football Association for three matches, effectively ending his season, after punching West Brom's Claudio Yacob during a 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane on April 25. The incident had not been seen by match officials.

LOW - Plays in all four of England's games in the 2016 European Championship, which culminated in a last-16 defeat to Iceland.

LOW - Accused of diving to win a penalty in Tottenham's 5-0 win over Swansea.

HIGH - Named Premier League player of the month for January 2017 after scoring five goals.

LOW - Sent off for a horror tackle on Gent's Brecht Dejaegere as Spurs crashed out of the Europa League.

HIGH - Responds to the red card by scoring in each of Tottenham's next four Premier League games.

HIGH - Named PFA young player of the year for the second season in succession.

Source: PA

