 
  1. Football
  2. England

Dele Alli withdraws from England squad with hamstring injury

05 November 2017 12:04

Tottenham’s Dele Alli has been forced to withdraw from the England squad due to a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old shone in Wednesday’s memorable Champions League win against Real Madrid, grabbing a brace as Spurs triumphed 3-1 at Wembley.

However, Alli missed Sunday’s Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury that the Football Association has confirmed will keep him out of this month’s internationals.

England this Friday host Germany in their first World Cup preparation friendly, with Brazil arriving at Wembley the following Tuesday.

Alli’s absence means Southgate now has 24 players for the Wembley double-header, although there could yet be more withdrawals after Sunday’s matches or when the squad convenes at St George’s Park on Monday.

The England manager has plumped for a bold squad for the upcoming matches.

Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been called up by England for the first time, but Daniel Sturridge, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Chris Smalling are among those to have missed out.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

