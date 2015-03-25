 
Dele Alli uses old-school picture to congratulate Harry Winks

09 October 2017 11:48

Dele Alli congratulated Harry Winks on making his senior England debut by tweeting a throwback picture of the Tottenham team-mates on international duty as youngsters.

Winks, who has made just four Premier League starts for Spurs, was called into England’s squad as a replacement for the injured Fabian Delph and was handed his first cap in Lithuania on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old completed the full match as England ended their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-0 victory and the midfielder received praise from manager Gareth Southgate afterwards.

“In many aspects we moved the ball quite well. I was very pleased with Harry Winks in that respect,” Southgate said.

And Alli took to Twitter after the game to congratulate Winks on his debut, posting an old picture of the youthful-looking pair wearing headphones and posing in tracksuits from their previous time together for England’s youth team.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

