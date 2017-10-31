Dejan Lovren sickened by death threats against his family

Dejan Lovren has branded death threats made against his family as “disgusting”.

The Liverpool and Croatia defender – in the news of late after questionable performances – shared the threat on his Instagram story.

Lovren posted a direct message he had received from a user which read “I’m gonna murder ur family u Croatian p****”.

Disgraceful to read about the comments toward Lovren and his family! Those are not fans! Shocking! — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) October 31, 2017

You can talk about performances and playing good or bad. That’s part of the game. Keep family and stupid comments out of it! You go Lovren???????? — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) October 31, 2017

The 28-year-old captioned it with “horrible what kind of people we have” before adding in a second image: “I don’t mind when people talk s*** about me, it says more about them!

“But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can’t and won’t accept that. Disgusting.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last week defended his player after substituting him just 31 minutes into a 4-1 loss at Tottenham. Dejan Lovren was hauled off against Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

The performance drew heavy criticism and Klopp said: “I don’t wish one of you to have your mistakes discussed in public. You cannot even imagine how it feels.

“The boys are in the first place still human beings but you look like you are watching an accident and you are the kind of people standing around with smartphones instead of helping. I’m not this kind of person.

“We had a normal week. Of course it’s not the nicest week in Dejan’s life but it’s only football. People don’t become a better or a worse person through making a mistake in a football game. If I think about Dejan, I have much more positive things than negative things.”

Lovren is not due in for training until 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon and Liverpool are not commenting on the situation, although Press Association Sport understands the club takes the security and well-being of their players and families very seriously and will offer the centre-back all the support he requires, should he need it.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

