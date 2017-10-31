 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Dejan Lovren sickened by death threats against his family

31 October 2017 12:58

Dejan Lovren has branded death threats made against his family as “disgusting”.

The Liverpool and Croatia defender – in the news of late after questionable performances – shared the threat on his Instagram story.

Lovren posted a direct message he had received from a user which read “I’m gonna murder ur family u Croatian p****”.

The 28-year-old captioned it with “horrible what kind of people we have” before adding in a second image: “I don’t mind when people talk s*** about me, it says more about them!

“But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can’t and won’t accept that. Disgusting.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last week defended his player after substituting him just 31 minutes into a 4-1 loss at Tottenham.

Dejan Lovren was hauled off against Tottenham
Dejan Lovren was hauled off against Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

The performance drew heavy criticism and Klopp said: “I don’t wish one of you to have your mistakes discussed in public. You cannot even imagine how it feels.

“The boys are in the first place still human beings but you look like you are watching an accident and you are the kind of people standing around with smartphones instead of helping. I’m not this kind of person.

“We had a normal week. Of course it’s not the nicest week in Dejan’s life but it’s only football. People don’t become a better or a worse person through making a mistake in a football game. If I think about Dejan, I have much more positive things than negative things.”

Lovren is not due in for training until 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon and Liverpool are not commenting on the situation, although Press Association Sport understands the club takes the security and well-being of their players and families very seriously and will offer the centre-back all the support he requires, should he need it.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as