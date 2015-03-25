 
  1. Football
  2. Celtic

Dedryck Boyata 'could miss Celtic's qualifying campaign'

06 July 2017 11:39

Celtic's Champions League hopes have been dealt a blow after it was reported Dedryck Boyata could miss the remainder of their qualifying campaign.

The Belgian centre-back limped off in some discomfort just seconds before half-time in the Hoops' pre-season friendly draw with Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Now reports from his homeland say he is likely to miss the next six weeks of action.

Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure claims Boyata ruptured knee ligaments and is definitely out of their opening tie with Northern Irish champions Linfield in Belfast a week on Friday.

If Brendan Rodgers' men progress, Boyata will face a race against time to be fit for the potential play-off round clashes, with the first leg scheduled for August 15-16 and its reverse fixture a week later.

Boyata has bounced back to make himself a key figure in the Celtic line-up after enduring a difficult first season in Glasgow.

But Hoops boss Rodgers will now have to rely on the likes of Erik Sviatchenko and Jozo Simunovic as he plots a return to the group stages.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG launch bid for Liverpool star - Transfer News

United set to beat Chelsea to Lukaku signing, PSG ...

Manchester United are ready to beat Chelsea to the signing of Belgium striker ROMELU LUKAKU from Everton with the Daily

Feature 5 of Kevin Pietersen

5 of Kevin Pietersen's most memorable innings in E...

Kevin Pietersen has said this year's NatWest T20 Blast could well be his final professional cricketing stint in England.

Feature 5 things we learned from Andy Murray

5 things we learned from Andy Murray's victory ove...

Andy Murray is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 12th time after a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown.

Feature Talking points from day three at Wimbledon

Talking points from day three at Wimbledon...

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal reached round three, Johanna Konta came through an epic three-hour battle and Wimbledon was invaded by ants.

Feature Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature

Transfer News - Lukaku, Morata and Rooney feature...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAY The Sun reports Manchester United captain WAYNE ROONEY has been left out of the club's pre-season