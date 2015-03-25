 
David Wagner hopes to celebrate Huddersfield anniversary with win over West Brom

02 November 2017 03:54

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner hopes to celebrate two years in the job this weekend with a home Premier League win against West Brom.

The 46-year-old German replaced Chris Powell on November 5 in 2015 and a fourth top-flight win this season would be the perfect anniversary gift.

"I never expected when I signed my first contract for this football club that two years later I'd be sitting here in the Premier League, with 12 points after 10 games," Wagner said.

"This was never in my head. I never dreamed about this. It was totally unrealistic, but we've seen even the unrealistic sometimes happens.

"We have worked on the impossible since I arrived. We've always tried to over-achieve and the club has done this perfectly so far."

The Terriers are two places above seasoned Premier League campaigners West Brom after following up their memorable recent win against Manchester United with defeat at Liverpool last week.

Wagner told his players he expected nothing more than whole-hearted individual performances in both those matches, but knows the visit of Tony Pulis' side offers them a more realistic challenge.

"It's not business as usual because this is a Premier League game and we're not used to playing Premier League games," he said.

"It's a proper Premier League game and very exciting for the club and it's a great game because it's a home game.

"Is it a game where I feel we have a bigger chance that if we're playing Liverpool away? Yes of course it is.

"But it doesn't guarantee that you're going to be successful. You have to make sure you are at your best."

Wagner did not hesitate when asked if he would have taken their position in the table after 10 games before the start of the season.

"Yes, absolutely," he said. "I'm absolutely OK with the performances the players have shown. "

The Terriers were in 18th place in the Sky Bet Championship when club owner Dean Hoyle took a calculated gamble in appointing Wagner.

"I've learned a lot, for sure," the former Borussia Dortmund reserve-team coach added. "I left my comfort zone when I was in Germany, but I'm very happy that I've done it and I'm very happy where we are as a football club.

"I know we've unbelievable work in front of us and if I'm here in another two years I'll be a very happy man."

Winger Rajiv van La Parra has been reported fully-fit after being withdrawn at Anfield due to a groin strain and Wagner will select from an unchanged squad.

Source: PA

