David Wagner 'cannot ask for more' as Huddersfield keep winning run going

David Wagner was delighted to see the winning feeling at Huddersfield extend to his fringe players as they came from behind to beat League One Rotherham 2-1 in the Carabao Cup.

Having started their maiden Premier League campaign with back-to-back victories, Wagner made 10 changes to his starting XI and saw his side fall behind inside a minute to Semi Ajayi's header.

However, two goals in as many minutes at the start of the second period, the first a penalty from half-time substitute Philip Billing and the second from Joe Lolley, delivered a third successive victory for the Terriers.

"Now everybody has these minutes and the feeling of success which is important to grow confidence," Wagner said.

"We have three consecutive wins and of course this helps to get more trust and belief in ourselves and helps us prepare for the big challenges in front of us.

"We are very happy with what we've done so far, three games, three good performances, three wins, we cannot ask for more. We've given every player 90 minutes so we are well prepared for what is in front of us and we have an important game on Saturday."

Those who came in may not have done enough to displace the regulars when Southampton visit the John Smith's Stadium this weekend, but Wagner was shown he has good depth ahead of the transfer window closing next week.

England youth international Jordan Williams impressed in his competitive debut at right-back and Wagner confirmed he wants to send the local teenager out on loan having received numerous offers.

Former non-league forward Lolley also caught the eye with a winner that emphasised why Wagner sees him as part of his plans in the Premier League.

"He's the fittest Joe Lolley I've ever worked with," Wagner declared.

"He scored and hopefully he can progress and put everyone under pressure. He is a squad player, I absolutely see him competing here."

Rotherham have not won on their travels since April 2016 but came close to forcing extra-time with a series of good opportunities at the end.

Kieffer Moore was denied from a couple of yards out by a brilliant Joel Coleman save, while Jonson Clarke-Harris missed a sitter and Will Vaulks' headed goal from a corner was ruled out for a foul on Michael Hefele.

"I thought apart from the 10-minute wobble after half-time we were the better team," Millers boss Paul Warne said.

"I appreciate I look through Rotherham eyes but I thought we were really good. Jono's missed a pretty easy chance - he's apologised to the lads - Kieffer should have scored his and the disallowed goal, there's absolutely no foul by my player on that so I'm pretty disappointed in that and I will ask the referee to explain why he's done it.

"In short I'm a little bit disappointed. We threw the kitchen sink at them and it was quite enjoyable to watch it."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.