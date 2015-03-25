 
  1. Football
  2. Sunderland

David Moyes: Sunderland will only accept 'really big' offers for Jordan Pickford

19 May 2017 03:54

Sunderland boss David Moyes has warned Jordan Pickford's suitors not to expect a fire-sale price after confirming the club will only consider offers of around £30million.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed a stunning season for the relegated Black Cats, also earning a call-up to the senior England squad, and is being eyed by several potential buyers.

Everton are reportedly the latest, but Moyes said: "It would need to be a really, really big offer.

"I have said all through the season that sometimes on your journey, you may have to sell to improve.

"But I have heard some really derisory sort of figures getting mentioned, and it wouldn't be any of those figures, I can tell you that."

Asked if the Washington-born keeper's price tag would be in the region of £30million, Moyes replied: "Yes."

Source: PA

