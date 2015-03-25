David Moyes: Joe Hart will play again but England spot is not my concern

David Moyes has assured Joe Hart he will get games at West Ham, but warned the goalkeeper: “It’s not my job to pick the England team.”

Hart’s World Cup hopes are in jeopardy after Moyes dropped the 30-year-old for Saturday’s win over Chelsea.

First goal of the season for @Michailantonio ! 🙌First assist of the season for Joe Hart​! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ik9JgdiANn — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) October 17, 2017

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate understandably wants his squad to be playing regularly for their clubs in the run-up to Russia next year.

But Spanish keeper Adrian now looks set for a run in the West Ham side with Hart possibly restricted to appearances in the cup competitions.

Hart’s season-long loan from Manchester City cannot be ended early so England’s current number one faces a fight to win back his place for his club in order to keep his place for his country.

Coming soon at https://t.co/4UgNDEPws9: Roommates with James Milner and Joe Hart! Subscribe to watch it first. https://t.co/TNpGZglPk3 — England (@England) June 24, 2016

“Joe has been number one wherever he has been and there has always been someone else who worked alongside him,” said Hammers manager Moyes.

“So at this moment in time Adrian did well at Manchester City and again on Saturday, so I am sure Joe will give him all the respect from that position.

“He’s a good guy, Joe. He’s good in the dressing room and he has a level of experience. And I have to tell you he will play a lot of games between now and the end of the season.”

Remember the last time Brazil came to @wembleystadium? 🇧🇷 It started with a great double save from Joe Hart… pic.twitter.com/geoOexlZnh — England (@England) November 14, 2017

He added: “Joe’s here, and I don’t think his contract allows him to go back anyway.

“There will be games for Joe and Adrian is going to have to play well. I’m lucky to have to good goalkeepers and at the moment Adrian has got the jersey.

“My job is to pick the West Ham team, not to pick the England team. Gareth’s a really good coach and knows exactly what he wants.”

Adrian will keep his place against Arsenal on Wednesday night as the Hammers look to build on Saturday’s morale-boosting win.

Midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate could return to the squad after he missed out against Chelsea with a hamstring problem.

Source: By Andy Sims, Press Association Sport

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.