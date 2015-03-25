David Moyes calls on West Ham to be united after first game ends in defeat

David Moyes was forced to issue a desperate plea for unity after just one game in charge of West Ham.

The 2-0 defeat at Watford was played out in front of an increasingly toxic atmosphere from the away fans who turned on the club's hierarchy and their own players.

"You've destroyed our club", "sack the board" and "you're not fit to wear the shirt" rang out after goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison left the Hammers stuck in the relegation zone.

If Moyes thought he had enough on his plate trying to plug the leaks in the Premier League's worst defence, then this was an eye-opening introduction to life at West Ham.

"I don't know the history and the reasons for that," he said.

"I thought they were supportive of me, and I'm thankful for that. But we need them now, we need a united club.

"We need to find a way of making sure we get together. The club needs to be together. I can only try and get wins which will hopefully make the supporters feel a bit better."

Andy Carroll was singled out by the travelling contingent who were clearly not amused by his comments following the recent thrashing by Liverpool, when he criticised fans for leaving early.

"I've got to say I was surprised," added Moyes.

"To be fair, Andy has done everything I have asked of him in training, he has been correct."

Hughes steered in his first goal for Watford in the 11th minute, capitalising after Andre Gray's miscued shot fell kindly for him.

Watford keeper Heurelho Gomes made a stunning double save to deny Marko Arnautovic, and then Cheikhou Kouyate blazed West Ham's best opportunity over the crossbar.

But when Richarlison's shot crept under Joe Hart in the 64th minute Watford had done enough to end their three-match losing sequence.

Boss Marco Silva, a target for Everton, once again gave no assurances about his future when quizzed whether this would be his last game in charge.

"This type of interest in players and coaches happens," he said.

"There has been not one change in our work. Every day is the same in our work.

"I'm not going to talk about that situation any more. I will do the next session to prepare for the next match."

Source: PA

