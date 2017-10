It has been four years since David Beckham retired but the former England captain has not lost any of his poise on the ball.

Perhaps the country’s greatest ever dead-ball specialist, Beckham rolled back the years while on holiday over the weekend.

Sharing a snap of him about to deliver a ball with the sun beating down on him in the background, it was an image to send shudders down the spine of several goalkeepers past and present.

It’s been a while ?? A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Source: By PA Sport Staff

