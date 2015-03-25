Danny Rose: Tottenham can only do so much to keep stars

Danny Rose feels Tottenham could struggle to keep their key players - but has no fears that Harry Kane will leave the club.

Rose is one of a number of players that have been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has previously admitted his side are unable to compete in the transfer market with the rest of the top six despite finishing second in the Premier League.

While Rose believes top-scorer Harry Kane will be at the club for many years to come, he admits keeping other players could prove difficult.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: "There is only so much the club can do. A lot of it has got to be down to the individual.

"Someone like Harry Kane, I can tell you that his mindset will be 'I'm staying at Tottenham, I'm going to break every single record, I'm going to captain this club into the new stadium' so when you've got a player like him with that mindset I don't think Tottenham have to worry.

"But it depends where the individual is in the stage of his career. He might feel he has done enough at Tottenham and might fancy a change or might feel Tottenham is the nearly club that nearly wins the league and might choose to move on."

Rose has been an impressive performer for Spurs under Pochettino, though did not feature after January this season due to injury.

The England international is full of praise for Pochettino's effect on his career, but was not so quick to compliment former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.

"I wish (Pochettino) was my manager from when I was 18," Rose said.

"Working under Harry was difficult and I sort of gave up thinking I could play for Tottenham week-in, week-out.

"The kids don't realise how lucky they are to have a manager like the one we've got now."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.