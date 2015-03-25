 
  1. Football
  2. Tottenham Hotspur

Danny Rose sorry for causing offence after Spurs comments in newspaper interview

11 August 2017 12:39

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has apologised for any offence caused by an interview he gave on the eve of the new season.

Speaking to The Sun on Thursday, the England international said he had "one big contract left" and "time is running out to win trophies".

He went on to implore Spurs to sign "well-known" players and relating to his contractual situation added: "I know my worth and I will make sure I get what I am worth."

But in a statement released by agents Base Soccer on Friday, Rose apologised.

He said: "Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge now that the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged.

"My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team-mates and the fans. I'd also like to wish the lads good luck ahead of Sunday's game against Newcastle."

Source: PA

