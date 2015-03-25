 
  1. Football
  2. England

Danny Murphy gets shirty with Englandâ€™s World Cup-winning youngsters

31 October 2017 10:21

Former England international Danny Murphy has criticised the victorious under-17 squad for being pictured with their shirts on back to front.

Steve Cooper’s Young Lions roared to World Cup glory on Saturday as they came from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2 in the final.

They celebrated with the trophy by turning their shirts around to show their names, rather than the badge.

Murphy, who won nine England caps and played for clubs including Liverpool and Tottenham, says the action showcases exactly what is wrong with the modern game.

“There’s no England badge in the picture of them winning the World Cup – for me, that’s wrong,” Murphy, 40, said on talkSPORT.

“They’ve all turned their shirts around because they want their names across their chests, so everybody across the world can see who they are.

“They’re all saying, ‘I’m a good young player coming through, look at me’, but that in itself is what is wrong with society.

“In effect, they’re thinking about fame as well as being a footballer and I think it creates a big debate here. But the England badge not being in that picture says a lot.

“The fact they want their names to be on the front of their shirts and think about getting their name out there so people know who they are – they are not wrong, but it’s what is wrong at the moment.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as