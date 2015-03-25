 
Daniel Sturridge thigh injury gives Liverpool cause for concern

02 August 2017 07:38

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping Daniel Sturridge's thigh injury does not turn out to be serious.

The striker, a second half substitute in Tuesday's Audi Cup match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, picked up the injury as he scored the final goal in the 3-0 victory.

Asked how bad the injury was, Klopp told a post-match press conference: "I can't say yet. He hurt his thigh.

"He has prepared well, really well, so I hope this is just a small injury and that he can play again soon.

"The goal was great and he had a chance just before that. You could see how fast he is.

"It's a shame and I hope it's nothing serious."

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah found the target for Liverpool in the first half of a victory which earned a match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Reds start their Premier League campaign at Watford on August 12.

Source: PA

