Cummings is going to Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of striker Jason Cummings from Hibernian on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old scored 23 goals for Hibs as they claimed the Scottish Championship title last season and leaves Easter Road having netted 69 goals in 148 appearances in all competitions.

He told Forest's official website: "I am absolutely delighted. It is a massive club and a great opportunity for me.

"Obviously I am gutted to leave Hibs as I enjoyed my time there but I just feel it is the right time to move on and further my career.

"I'm not coming here to just walk into the team. I have come here to learn as I will be playing with, and against, a lot better players so I am still at the learning stages and, with the gaffer here, I will only get better."

Source: PA

