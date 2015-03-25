Crystal Palace V West Ham at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur to have late fitness testJames McArthur will face a late fitness test ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with West Ham at Selhurst Park.The midfielder has been undergoing intensive treatment all week on a knock in a bid to be fit to face the Hammers.Lee Chung-yong has been sent for a scan after receiving a nasty kick in the 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Bristol City on Tuesday, so remains doubtful for the weekend.West Ham forward Michail Antonio faces a late fitness test ahead of the match.The winger returned to training on Thursday after missing the midweek Carabao Cup success at Tottenham due to a bruised rib.Hammers defender James Collins remains sidelined because of an ankle problem, while striker Andy Carroll is available again for league action following a one-match suspension.

