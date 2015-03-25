 
Crystal Palace V West Ham at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

27 October 2017 02:24
Crystal Palace midfielder James McArthur to have late fitness test

James McArthur will face a late fitness test ahead of Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with West Ham at Selhurst Park.

The midfielder has been undergoing intensive treatment all week on a knock in a bid to be fit to face the Hammers.

Lee Chung-yong has been sent for a scan after receiving a nasty kick in the 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Bristol City on Tuesday, so remains doubtful for the weekend.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio faces a late fitness test ahead of the match.

The winger returned to training on Thursday after missing the midweek Carabao Cup success at Tottenham due to a bruised rib.

Hammers defender James Collins remains sidelined because of an ankle problem, while striker Andy Carroll is available again for league action following a one-match suspension.

Source: PAR

