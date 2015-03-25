Crystal Palace V Watford at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Crystal Palace will be without Mamadou Sakho for Tuesday's visit of Watford because of a calf injury suffered in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.
Manager Roy Hodgson said the centre-back will be unavailable for "weeks, not days" and fellow defender Joel Ward will also miss out because of a calf injury.
Yohan Cabaye is expected to start after recovering from a knock.
Marvin Zeegelaar will miss Watford's trip to Palace unless the club can successfully overturn his three-match suspension.
The Dutch full-back was sent off in Saturday's 1-0 league loss at Burnley, but the Hornets have appealed against the dismissal.
Miguel Britos and Kiko Femenia could be fit in time to face Palace, with both men back in training.
Source: PAR