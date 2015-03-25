 
  1. Football
  2. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace V Stoke at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

24 November 2017 07:59
Christian Benteke pushing to start for Crystal Palace

Christian Benteke is pushing to start for Crystal Palace at home to Stoke after returning as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Everton.

The striker's availability increases competition for places in the final third, where manager Roy Hodgson has so far persisted with the in-form Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.

Palace's only absentees are Chung-yong Lee, because of an ankle knock, and Connor Wickham, who is still far from a return after injuring the anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee.

Stoke may rest Xherdan Shaqiri for the trip.

Shaqiri came off with a tight hamstring at Brighton and boss Mark Hughes is tempted to give him a chance to fully recover.

Geoff Cameron (concussion) and Jack Butland (finger) have not yet resumed training.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as