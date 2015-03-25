Crystal Palace V Stoke at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Christian Benteke is pushing to start for Crystal Palace at home to Stoke after returning as a substitute in the 2-2 draw with Everton.
The striker's availability increases competition for places in the final third, where manager Roy Hodgson has so far persisted with the in-form Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha.
Palace's only absentees are Chung-yong Lee, because of an ankle knock, and Connor Wickham, who is still far from a return after injuring the anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee.
Stoke may rest Xherdan Shaqiri for the trip.
Shaqiri came off with a tight hamstring at Brighton and boss Mark Hughes is tempted to give him a chance to fully recover.
Geoff Cameron (concussion) and Jack Butland (finger) have not yet resumed training.
Source: PAR