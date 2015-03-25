Crystal Palace V Man City at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye a doubt for Manchester City gameCrystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye is a doubt for Sunday's visit of Manchester City after suffering a knock in the 3-2 defeat by Arsenal.Should the midfielder not be passed fit to start, he is expected to be replaced by James McArthur, who took his place as a substitute during Thursday's fixture.Joel Ward has been struggling with a groin problem, but he could yet return to contention.Manchester City will check on defenders Vincent Kompany, Fabian Delph and John Stones.Kompany's calf injury is not as bad as feared while left-back Delph could return after a minor muscle problem. Centre-back Stones is now back in training after 11 games out with a hamstring injury and closing on a return.The availability of playmaker David Silva, who has missed three of the last four games for personal reasons, is unclear while left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) and midfielder Phil Foden (ankle) are out.

