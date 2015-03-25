 
  1. Football
  2. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace V Ipswich at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

21 August 2017 05:13
Frank de Boer set to ring changes when Crystal Palace host Ipswich

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer may shuffle his pack for their Carabao Cup second-round clash with Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Ipswich on Tuesday night.

The Eagles are looking for their first win under the Dutchman, but will be without defender Jairo Riedewald, who has a groin injury.

Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur will be pushing to start having returned to match fitness.

Forward Wilfried Zaha continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Town boss Mick McCarthy intends to give some youngsters a first-team run-out at Selhurst Park, with teenage midfielders Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam set to start while veteran goalkeeper Dean Gerken will captain the team.

Ipswich have won all five of their matches so far, but have several players in the treatment room, including skipper Luke Chambers who has an ankle problem.

Forward David McGoldrick has been given permission to stay with his family ahead of the birth of their child, while midfielder Emyr Huws needs to rest his Achilles.

Defender Tommy Smith (hamstring), Adam Webster (ankle), midfielders Teddy Bishop (hernia) and Tom Adeyemi (Achilles) all continue their rehabilitation, while Andre Dozzell is expected to miss most of the campaign having suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee.

Source: PAR

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash