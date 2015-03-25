Crystal Palace V Ipswich at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Frank de Boer set to ring changes when Crystal Palace host IpswichCrystal Palace boss Frank de Boer may shuffle his pack for their Carabao Cup second-round clash with Sky Bet Championship high-flyers Ipswich on Tuesday night.The Eagles are looking for their first win under the Dutchman, but will be without defender Jairo Riedewald, who has a groin injury.Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur will be pushing to start having returned to match fitness.Forward Wilfried Zaha continues his recovery from a knee problem.Town boss Mick McCarthy intends to give some youngsters a first-team run-out at Selhurst Park, with teenage midfielders Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam set to start while veteran goalkeeper Dean Gerken will captain the team.Ipswich have won all five of their matches so far, but have several players in the treatment room, including skipper Luke Chambers who has an ankle problem.Forward David McGoldrick has been given permission to stay with his family ahead of the birth of their child, while midfielder Emyr Huws needs to rest his Achilles.Defender Tommy Smith (hamstring), Adam Webster (ankle), midfielders Teddy Bishop (hernia) and Tom Adeyemi (Achilles) all continue their rehabilitation, while Andre Dozzell is expected to miss most of the campaign having suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee.

Source: PAR

