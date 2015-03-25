Crystal Palace V Huddersfield at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Roy Hodgson keen to see more of Crystal Palace's squad against HuddersfieldRoy Hodgson intends to use Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round fixture with Huddersfield to continue assessing his new squad at Crystal Palace.The manager, 70, oversaw a 1-0 home defeat by Southampton on Saturday in his first match in charge, and after Huddersfield his team face Premier League fixtures with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in the coming weeks.He has already spoken of his belief it could be some time before 20th-placed Palace significantly improve, despite his confidence he will inspire them to safety.Having similarly succeeded with Fulham and West Brom, he revealed one of the first stages of that process."I'll have a chance on Tuesday to see a few more (players)," said Hodgson, who last week signed a two-year contract at Palace, 14 months after resigning from his post with England."Going forward, I'll have a much better idea of the playing personnel, and that's a very important factor."That was an important part at Fulham, looking at the playing personnel, working out who's going to be good enough on the field and who's going to be really ready to roll their sleeves up and die for us in this cause because we're not doing too well. That'll be the main thing."Huddersfield midfielder Kasey Palmer could return to action before the end of October, head coach David Wagner has revealed.Wagner gave the latest update on the injured Chelsea loanee, who had been expected to be out until the new year, at a press conference before Tuesday night's Carabao Cup tie at Palace.Palmer suffered a recurrence of an old hamstring injury while on recent international duty with England Under-21s."There have been further discussions now between Chelsea's medical department and our medical department and another neutral specialist as well," Wagner said."So he has an injury, a serious injury, maybe not as bad as we thought in the beginning, but I don't expect him back before six to eight weeks."It makes no sense now, where he has so many setbacks with his hamstring, always the same one, to rush something. We need him back consistently."Wagner also confirmed Collin Quaner will be sidelined for between 10-14 days due to a calf injury sustained in training and that fellow striker Steve Mounie will not travel as he is still struggling with a heel problem.Joel Coleman will return in goal having replaced first-choice Jonas Lossl in Town's 2-1 win against Rotherham in the second round, but Wagner gave nothing else away as to other possible changes.

Source: PAR

