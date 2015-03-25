Crystal Palace V Everton at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Ruben Loftus-Cheek faces late fitness test as Crystal Palace host EvertonRuben Loftus-Cheek faces a late fitness test before Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson selects his XI to start against Everton.The midfielder is recovering from a back spasm, but Christian Benteke is regardless expected to start after returning from a knee injury.Patrick van Aanholt is absent with a hamstring injury, and knocks mean Jordon Mutch and Lee Chung-yong will again miss out.Everton have midfielder Tom Davies and full-back Cuco Martina available for the clash at Selhurst Park.Davies has recovered from the minor injury that led to his withdrawal from England's Under-21s squad last week, while Martina is ready to be involved again after suffering concussion and neck pain during the 3-0 Europa League loss in Lyon on November 2.Caretaker boss David Unsworth has said Morgan Schneiderlin and Kevin Mirallas, who were both left out of the matchday 18 for Everton's last fixture, the 3-2 league win over Watford, are available for selection this time around.

