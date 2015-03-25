 
Crystal Palace V Chelsea at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

14 October 2017 01:07
Wilfried Zaha back in Crystal Palace contention

Wilfried Zaha is expected to return for Crystal Palace when they host Chelsea having recovered his fitness following a knee injury.

The forward's availability is particularly crucial given the absence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Benteke.

Loftus-Cheek is ineligible against his parent club, and Benteke also has a knee injury. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey faces a late fitness test having hurt his calf while on international duty with Wales.

Chelsea are missing N'Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata and Danny Drinkwater.

Kante (hamstring) and Drinkwater (calf) could be out for the next three weeks, but Morata (hamstring) should return for Wednesday's Champions League match against Roma.

Boss Antonio Conte is considering giving starts to youngsters Kyle Scott and Ethan Ampadu.

Source: PAR

