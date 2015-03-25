Crystal Palace V Chelsea at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Wilfried Zaha back in Crystal Palace contentionWilfried Zaha is expected to return for Crystal Palace when they host Chelsea having recovered his fitness following a knee injury.The forward's availability is particularly crucial given the absence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Benteke.Loftus-Cheek is ineligible against his parent club, and Benteke also has a knee injury. Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey faces a late fitness test having hurt his calf while on international duty with Wales.Chelsea are missing N'Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata and Danny Drinkwater.Kante (hamstring) and Drinkwater (calf) could be out for the next three weeks, but Morata (hamstring) should return for Wednesday's Champions League match against Roma.Boss Antonio Conte is considering giving starts to youngsters Kyle Scott and Ethan Ampadu.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker