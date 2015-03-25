Crystal Palace V Burnley at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Palace lose Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend for Burnley clashKnee and ankle injuries to Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend respectively have further reduced Crystal Palace's options for Saturday's visit of Burnley.Manager Roy Hodgson has said Schlupp is "likely to be out for months" and Townsend "closer to one month".Hodgson is also still without Joel Ward (groin), Mamadou Sakho (calf), Connor Wickham, Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon (all knee) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has a knock.Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could go straight into the Burnley line-up after signing on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.The winger has impressed Sean Dyche in training this week and the Clarets boss has confirmed Nkoudou will feature in some capacity as they aim to get back to winning ways.Scott Arfield remains a doubt with a minor hamstring strain, while the trip will also come too soon for defender Stephen Ward (knee) and Chris Wood (leg).

