Crystal Palace V Arsenal at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Olivier Giroud will miss Arsenal's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, with the France striker sidelined until January 15 with a hamstring problem.
Defender Nacho Monreal has been ruled out of the Selhurst Park clash due to an ankle injury that is expected to take 10 days to clear.
Midfielder Aaron Ramsey will also be unavailable for Arsene Wenger's side, as he battles a hamstring problem of his own.
The hosts have Christian Benteke available again. The striker served a one-match ban in Saturday's draw at Swansea and is expected to be restored to the starting line-up by boss Roy Hodgson.
Jason Puncheon remains available for selection despite being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault while Joel Ward is still struggling with a groin problem.
Source: PAR