Crystal Palace V Arsenal at Selhurst Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Giroud misses Arsenal's match at Crystal PalaceOlivier Giroud will miss Arsenal's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, with the France striker sidelined until January 15 with a hamstring problem.Defender Nacho Monreal has been ruled out of the Selhurst Park clash due to an ankle injury that is expected to take 10 days to clear.Midfielder Aaron Ramsey will also be unavailable for Arsene Wenger's side, as he battles a hamstring problem of his own.The hosts have Christian Benteke available again. The striker served a one-match ban in Saturday's draw at Swansea and is expected to be restored to the starting line-up by boss Roy Hodgson.Jason Puncheon remains available for selection despite being charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault while Joel Ward is still struggling with a groin problem.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker